Estatesearch expands international search services

Estatesearch has announced a significant expansion of its award-winning Financial Profile search service, now extending coverage to jurisdictions including America, Asia, China, and Europe. Mark Taylor, Sales Manager at Estatesearch, explained the rationale behind this development by stating that “hundreds of thousands of people emigrate from the UK every year. Similarly, ex pats return from living overseas." This reality often leads to estates that unknowingly include overseas assets, such as pensions, properties, or bank accounts.

Taylor emphasised the importance of this expansion, noting that “as a result, UK searches alone may no longer provide legal representatives with the full picture in estate administration cases.” This situation poses challenges for private client practitioners, with Taylor pointing out that without physical documentation, it would be “extremely difficult to know where to even begin with investigations.” Family members may sometimes lack comprehensive information regarding accounts held abroad, exacerbating the problem.

The risk of missing these assets could potentially leave executors unable to fulfil their duties to identify all components of an estate. Taylor reassured that with the introduction of the International Financial Profile searches, “executors can move forward with more confidence.” These searches are designed to enhance due diligence beyond the UK, ensuring that all relevant assets are considered.

The process for ordering an International Financial Profile Search mirrors that of their UK equivalent. Clients can utilise Estatesearch’s free, secure portal to request these searches. The company will conduct enquiries with banks, insurers, and institutions in the relevant country, yielding results in a clear, structured report. This documentation can be integrated as part of an audit trail, showcasing the reasonable steps taken prior to estate distribution.

With this innovation, Estatesearch is poised to help legal firms manage complex cross-border investigations more efficiently and mitigate the risk of overlooked assets, thereby contributing to more effective estate administration. For further information, interested parties can visit the Services section on the Estatesearch website