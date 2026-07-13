Enhanced support for police mental health

Officers in the UK who risk their lives daily to protect their communities are set to benefit from enhanced support services aimed at addressing the psychological toll of their high-pressure roles. The Home Office, in collaboration with Crime and Policing Minister Sarah Jones, announced on 10 July 2026 a £2.4 million investment to bolster services designed for officers frequently exposed to traumatic incidents.

As police work often involves dealing with crime, violence, and distressing situations, many officers experience significant mental health challenges, including post-traumatic stress disorder. With this investment, around 150,000 clinical psychological risk assessments and lighter touch mental health checks will be available annually. These resources are intended to help officers access critical support swiftly when they most need it.

New guidance will also facilitate the implementation of trauma tracking systems across police forces, allowing senior leaders to better monitor and support officers who face repeated trauma. Crime and Policing Minister, Sarah Jones, emphasised, "Our police officers and staff put their lives at risk and operate under immense pressure each and every day." She added that it is "crucial we protect them in return" by prioritising their wellbeing as police reforms are enacted.

The investment also aims to enhance tools to assist officers in managing the strains of their role. A new app called ResetU will be rolled out, enabling officers to manage fatigue and recovery more effectively. Furthermore, the Mental Health Crisis Line will continue to offer urgent, confidential support for those experiencing immediate challenges.

Andy Rhodes, Service Director for the National Police Wellbeing Service, outlined the importance of this funding, stating, "Policing asks a huge amount of the people who serve the public." He reassured that the measures introduced will ensure practical and accessible support for officers experiencing the demanding nature of their jobs.

In addition, the implementation of these measures will occur in phases, with deliberate collaboration with policing bodies to maximise their effectiveness. Dal Babu, former Chief Superintendent at the Metropolitan Police, praised the initiative, noting, "This government is helping our officers to receive the support they rightly deserve."

This comprehensive approach aims to foster a culture of early intervention and prevention within the police force, ensuring officers are not left to manage their well-being in isolation