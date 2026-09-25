Ellisons expands private client team

Ellisons has enhanced its Private Client team in Bury St Edmunds by appointing Senior Associate Keri Rowan and Associate Courtney Searle. This expansion aims to fortify the firm's support for its established private client base in Bury St Edmunds and throughout Suffolk.

The timing of these appointments comes amid notable changes in estate and succession planning, particularly concerning upcoming modifications to the inheritance tax treatment of pensions. As a result, many individuals and families are re-evaluating how their wealth and estates are structured.

Keri Rowan joins the team with nearly a decade of post-qualification experience, specialising in wills and estate planning, Lasting Powers of Attorney, trusts, and probate matters. She brings significant expertise in dealing with high-net-worth clients and those with international interests, particularly clients and estate beneficiaries with assets scattered across various countries. Keri is a full member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP), possesses a STEP Advanced Certificate in Cross Border Estates, and was recognised as an ‘Associate to Watch’ in the 2026 Chambers and Partners High Net Worth Guide. Keri remarked, “No two families or estates are the same, and that is particularly true when there are businesses, significant assets or connections with different countries involved. What matters to me is getting to know the person behind the paperwork, understanding what they want to achieve and making what can be a complicated process feel manageable.”

Courtney Searle, joining as an Associate, also brings valuable experience, advising on wills, Lasting Powers of Attorney, estate administration, inheritance tax, and succession planning. Since 2014, she has worked in the Private Client sector and qualified as a Chartered Legal Executive in 2021 before transitioning to qualified solicitor status in 2023. Her strong ties to Suffolk add a personal touch to her commitment to fostering long-term relationships with clients in the local area. Courtney expressed, “Growing up in Suffolk means there is something particularly rewarding about advising people and families here. Private client work often comes at important points in people’s lives, sometimes when they are dealing with very difficult circumstances, and I want clients to feel they have someone they know and trust who will explain things clearly and help them through it.”

Nicola Weldon, Partner and Head of Private Client at Ellisons, highlighted the significance of their expanded team, stating, “We have a significant private client base in Bury St Edmunds and the East of England, and Keri and Courtney’s appointments add further strength and depth to the team supporting those clients. This is also an important time for people to be thinking about their estate and succession plans. Changes to inheritance tax, including the forthcoming treatment of unused pension funds, mean that decisions people may have made some years ago may need to be looked at again. Keri brings considerable experience in complex estates and cross-border matters, while Courtney has more than a decade of private client experience as well as strong roots in Suffolk. Together, they strengthen our ability to provide specialist advice locally as clients navigate an increasingly complex area.”

Ellisons’ Private Client team is dedicated to advising individuals and families on various aspects, including wills, trusts, estate planning, probate, and Lasting Powers of Attorney, as well as inheritance tax planning, wealth preservation, and managing complex estates