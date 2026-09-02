Ellis Jones Solicitors welcomes new partner

Sing brings over 13 years of experience in corporate and commercial law, specialising in providing clear and commercially focused support to businesses, investors, entrepreneurs and management teams. At Ellis Jones, he will continue to advise on complex commercial arrangements, corporate transactions, and strategic business matters including business and corporate governance, debt and equity investments, group restructurings, mergers & acquisitions, and exit strategies.

Sing’s arrival comes as Ellis Jones celebrates reaching a record 26 Partners while relocating to a new office at the end of the Strand in Fleet Street, directly opposite the Royal Courts of Justice and the Central London County Court. Lauren Day, Managing Partner at Ellis Jones Solicitors, expressed her enthusiasm by stating, “A very warm welcome goes to Sing. It is a coup to secure a lawyer of Sing’s calibre as our London team continues to grow. He joins at the perfect time as we move to a new office in a prime location in central London to accommodate our growing headcount and service our expanding client base. I am sure Sing will make a major contribution to the future success of Ellis Jones while providing valuable legal advice for our many clients in the capital and across the South.”

Before joining Ellis Jones, Sing served as a Legal Director at another firm and provided guidance on various transactions and complex commercial contracts spanning international boundaries, as well as in London and the UK. His recent work encompasses advising majority shareholders on the sale of a dangerous goods business to an Italian global healthcare logistics group, alongside consulting a multinational aerospace and defence manufacturer on intricate agreements involving proprietary technology. Sing remarked, “It is an exciting time to join Ellis Jones with the move to a new office and the company’s continued growth. I am a results orientated lawyer who is focused on providing practical advice as a trusted advisor to my clients in order to help them achieve their goals, which fits very well with the ethos at Ellis Jones. The firm has an excellent reputation with exceptional lawyers and a culture that encourages professionalism with personality. I am very much looking forward to taking the next steps in my career with the firm.”

A resident of North London, Sing is an avid hiker and runner, having participated in various charity fundraisers, including multiple Three Peaks Challenges, marathons, and a Jurassic Coastal trek. He is keen to engage in Ellis Jones’ charitable events and corporate social responsibility initiatives. Apart from its London office, Ellis Jones has seven other offices located in Hampshire and Dorset. For more information about Sing and the London team, visit the Ellis Jones website.