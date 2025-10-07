A regional law firm has proudly announced the qualification of its latest solicitor, Emily Shepard, who is described as a 'rising star'. Emily, aged 26, is from Sturminster Newton, Dorset, and has successfully transitioned into her new role after two years in the Wills, Trusts & Probate department at Ellis Jones Solicitors. She achieved this milestone following the completion of an LPC LLM at the University of Law in Exeter, where she excelled, passing with distinction while concurrently working as a paralegal in a large London-based international law firm’s Disputes & Investigations team.

Emily has also obtained a Graduate Diploma in Law from the University of Law in Bristol, which was her stepping stone into a legal career after earning an undergraduate degree in Ancient History from the Royal Holloway University of London. Her qualification as a solicitor comes after completing a series of Law Society-recognised modules centred on practical legal skills, including advocacy, professional standards and client care.

Based at the Ringwood office of Ellis Jones, Emily joins the ranks of nine colleagues who have qualified as solicitors across various departments over the past two years. Those coworkers include Bradley Moon, Suzi Daver, Howard Hasan, Tayla Baird, Victoria Simpkin, Leah Sharman, Daisy Kershaw, Wai Chan and Matt Rushent. Emily expressed her gratitude, stating “I am so grateful to Ellis Jones for supporting me throughout my training contract and I look forward to many more years at the firm.”

Ellis Jones Managing Partner Nigel Smith offered his congratulations to Emily, remarking “Congratulations to Emily on her much-deserved qualification as a solicitor. It’s ten out of ten for us. She is the latest of ten colleagues to make the grade in the past two years, true testament to our policy of supporting young people keen to follow a legal career and encouraging them to stay with us. I wish Emily and all our rising stars every success.”