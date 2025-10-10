The European Court of Human Rights has delivered a significant judgement concerning the intersection of electoral law, constitutional amendment, and the right to stand for election in Georgios Papadopoulos v Cyprus (Application no. 21454/21).

Background and procedural history

Following the May 2016 parliamentary elections in Cyprus, Ms E.T. was declared an elected member of parliament for the Solidarity Movement in the Limassol constituency. However, she renounced the seat before the parliamentary term commenced, choosing to retain her position as a Member of the European Parliament. The applicant, as first runner-up for Solidarity in Limassol, was subsequently declared elected by the Chief Returning Officer.

This declaration was annulled by the Electoral Court on three separate occasions between 2017 and 2020. Each annulment rested on the absence of a clear legal or constitutional framework permitting the substitution of a runner-up for a seat renounced before the parliamentary term began. The domestic courts distinguished between a "vacated" seat (occurring during a parliamentary term) and a "not taken" seat (arising before the term commenced), finding that existing legislation only addressed the former scenario.

Parliament attempted to remedy the lacuna through legislative amendments in 2017 and 2019, ultimately amending both the Elections Law and the Constitution itself. The Electoral Court declared these amendments unconstitutional, holding they violated principles of non-retroactivity, popular sovereignty, and the separation of powers. The court introduced the "basic structure doctrine" for the first time in Cypriot jurisprudence, reasoning that whilst Parliament could amend the Constitution, it could not undermine fundamental constitutional principles or override judicial decisions through targeted retroactive legislation.

The Strasbourg analysis

The European Court emphasised that whilst Contracting States enjoy a wide margin of appreciation in regulating electoral rights—particularly concerning the passive right to stand for election—any restrictions must be lawful, pursue a legitimate aim, and avoid arbitrary or disproportionate means.

Critically, the Court found the interference was not "lawful" within the Convention's meaning. The scenario of a seat remaining untaken before Parliament convened was reasonably foreseeable, potentially arising through renunciation or death. Despite this foreseeability, Cyprus maintained no statutory provision addressing the contingency.

The Court declined to determine whether appointment of the runner-up or a by-election represented the appropriate solution. Instead, it emphasised the domestic authorities' failure to provide any lawful mechanism for resolving the impasse. Neither Article 66 of the Constitution nor section 35 of the Elections Law, as originally framed, addressed seats not taken before the parliamentary term. The Electoral Court suggested by-elections might be appropriate but offered no explanation of how this could occur lawfully under existing provisions.

The judgement highlights a fundamental tension: the applicant and electorate remained trapped in a legal deadlock throughout nearly an entire parliamentary term. A seat duly allocated to Solidarity pursuant to the proportional representation system could not be filled through any available mechanism. This failure frustrated the will of the people as expressed in the 2016 elections.

The Court's finding of a violation of Article 3 of Protocol No. 1 rested not on the choice of mechanism for filling the seat, but on the absence of any foreseeable legal framework and the subsequent failure of legislative or judicial intervention to resolve the resulting vacuum. The applicant was awarded €8,000 in non-pecuniary damages, though claims for pecuniary loss were rejected given the impossibility of establishing whether the seat would necessarily have been attributed to him under a lawful process.

This case underscores the requirement that electoral law must be accessible, foreseeable, and compatible with the rule of law—principles essential to maintaining effective political democracy under the Convention system.