DWF supports STRABAG UK’s major acquisitions

DWF, a global provider of integrated legal and business services, announced it has advised STRABAG UK Limited on its recommended £58.8 million acquisition of Van Elle Holdings plc through a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement. Additionally, DWF has supported STRABAG UK in its acquisition of Crofton Engineering Limited. STRABAG UK, a subsidiary of STRABAG SE, stands as one of Europe’s largest listed construction and infrastructure technology groups, focusing on construction services such as civil engineering and building construction.

The acquisition of Van Elle Holdings plc, noted as the UK’s largest specialist geotechnical engineering contractor, represents a significant strategic investment for STRABAG UK, bolstering its presence within the UK's construction and infrastructure market. In parallel, Crofton Engineering Limited, located in Cambridge, is known for its expertise in structural steelwork, architectural metalwork, and fire training infrastructure. This acquisition further enhances STRABAG UK’s specialised capabilities and expands the services offered across key sectors.

The acquisition of Van Elle was spearheaded by DWF’s corporate team comprising John Campion, Partner, and Jemil Visram, Director, along with Richard Wood, Head of Legal Due Diligence, and others. Tax advice came from James Cashman, Partner, and Douglas Pyrke, Solicitor, while competition and foreign investment advice was provided by Dimitris Sinaniotis, Partner, and Gabriella Rasiah, Solicitor. Paddy Eaton, Partner, led the acquisition of Crofton Engineering, supported by the same legal due diligence team.

The completion of these transactions within a month signifies a notable period of strategic growth for STRABAG UK, showcasing the company's persistent investment in enhancing its capabilities and market standing within the UK construction sector. Paddy Eaton expressed his enthusiasm, stating that “We are delighted to have advised STRABAG UK on its recommended acquisition of Van Elle Holdings plc, alongside the acquisition of Crofton Engineering Limited. Together, these transactions represent a significant strategic step for STRABAG UK, further strengthening its position in the UK construction and infrastructure market and enhancing its specialist capabilities. The acquisitions support STRABAG UK’s continued growth ambitions and expand the breadth of services it is able to offer across its key sectors"