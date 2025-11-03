Duane Morris LLP has continued its strategic expansion in London by welcoming Duncan Speller as co-chair of the firm’s International Disputes Group. Previously, Speller led the International Arbitration Practice Group at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, bringing a wealth of experience and a strong reputation within the arbitration community. His appointment is a crucial step in Duane Morris' ambitions to enhance its dispute resolution capabilities in London and globally.

"Duane Morris is operating on a global scale, and Duncan Speller is exactly the type of marquee talent we strive to attract to our firm," stated Matthew A. Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Duane Morris. He emphasized the firm’s dedication to investing in top-tier legal professionals to strengthen their offerings, especially in the pivotal London market. "I’m looking forward to sharing more good news in this critical market," he added.

Speller's extensive background includes experience in international arbitration and English High Court litigation. He has represented clients in over 200 institutional and ad hoc arbitrations across various jurisdictions, showcasing his ability to navigate complex legal landscapes. With a focus on sectors such as aviation, oil and gas, and telecommunications, Speller's practice aligns seamlessly with Duane Morris's global operational strategy.

“Duncan’s strong arbitration credentials will greatly enhance our team as we continue to prioritise growing our International Disputes Group,” noted Sharon L. Caffrey, co-chair of the firm’s Trial Practice Group. His expertise is expected to complement existing talent, including Akshay Kishore, who recently took the lead in the India Dispute Resolution Practice in Singapore.

The addition of Speller comes amid the firm's commitment to fostering a truly international practice with strong connections to the Asia-Pacific region and beyond. “We offer regional experience and a network of trusted, connected worldwide partners, which allows us to provide seamless representation and deliver innovative and efficient solutions,” remarked Stephen H. Sutro, another co-chair of the Trial Practice Group.

The managing partner of the London office, Nic Hart, expressed confidence in Speller's placement, stating, “His practice will add a dynamic facet to our platform here, and his hire forms an integral part of our wider, exciting vision to invest in high-calibre talent across our marquee practices and sectors in London.”

As an English barrister, Speller is not only a practitioner but also an arbitrator, further enhancing his standing in the field. He has been acknowledged by Chambers UK and the Legal 500 UK as a leading expert in arbitration, indicating his prominent role in the international legal community.

“Duane Morris offers a synergistic global platform that aligns perfectly with my clients and my practice,” Speller expressed. He is enthusiastic about being part of the team and contributing to the firm’s goal of establishing a well-connected, world-class international disputes practice that spans London and other international offices.

With Duncan Speller at the helm of the International Disputes Group, Duane Morris is taking significant strides toward realising its ambitious vision of a responsive and robust global practice. His expertise is set to drive the firm’s agenda forward in the competitive landscape of international dispute resolution.