Drabble v Bramhall: High Court finds village Facebook posts defamatory in preliminary meaning ruling

The High Court has determined preliminary issues of meaning, fact or opinion, and common law defamation arising from posts in a local Facebook community group, ruling that allegations of drug-driving and knife possession against the husband of a parish councillor were defamatory statements of fact, in a judgement handed down on 25 June 2026 ([2026] EWHC 1588 (KB)).

Stephen Mark Drabble and his wife Melissa Drabble, a Parish Councillor, brought proceedings against Christopher Bramhall following two posts published in the "Dove Holes Community Page" Facebook group on 6 November 2024. Both parties appeared in person before Mrs Justice Hill DBE. The posts arose from a dispute surrounding preparations for the annual Dove Holes Bonfire event.

The first post alleged that the First Claimant had driven a motor vehicle around the community centre while high on drugs, that he had possessed a knife which was seized by police, and that he had falsely or materially exaggerated a claim that he had been kicked in the face while on the ground. A second, later post stated that the Defendant had written nothing "that can't be proved eventually."

Applying the principles in Koutsogiannis v The Random House Group Ltd [2019] EWHC 48 (QB) and Blake and others v Fox [2023] EWCA Civ 1000, Mrs Justice Hill determined the single natural and ordinary meaning of each statement as understood by the hypothetical reasonable reader, before addressing whether each was a statement of fact or opinion.

In respect of the First Claimant, the drug-driving and knife allegations were Chase level 1 statements of fact: they were made in wholly unqualified terms, framed from the outset as objective "information", and without reference to any supporting or extraneous material. The allegation that he had falsely reported being kicked in the face was, by contrast, a statement of opinion; the Defendant had cited the existence of forensic boot evidence as the specific basis for that assessment, satisfying the indication of basis required by section 3(3) of the Defamation Act 2013. All three statements were found to be defamatory of the First Claimant at common law. The Court rejected the argument that the drug-driving and knife statements amounted to no more than the Defendant's version of events.

In relation to the Second Claimant, statements to the effect that she had spoken wholly inappropriately for a parish councillor and was thereby unfit for her role were found to be statements of opinion, bearing the hallmarks of a criticism or deduction drawn from the Defendant's personal observations at the meeting. The Court nonetheless held that both statements were defamatory of the Second Claimant at common law, rejecting the submission that recognisable opinion cannot cross the defamation threshold.

The ruling illustrates that the fact/opinion distinction governs which statutory defences are available rather than whether a statement can be defamatory at all. Statements of fact require proof of substantial truth under section 2 of the Defamation Act 2013; statements of opinion must be defended under the honest opinion defence in section 3.

The Court directed the Claimants to file fresh draft re-amended Particulars of Claim within 14 days, after finding that a draft served on 7 April 2026 had introduced unauthorised substantive changes and was to be disregarded.

[2026] EWHC 1588 (KB) | King's Bench Division, Media and Communications List | Mrs Justice Hill DBE | Decided: 25 June 2026