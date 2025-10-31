Specialist healthcare law firm DR Solicitors has strengthened its corporate healthcare offering with the appointment of Paul Edels as a Partner. This strategic move aims to expand the firm's expertise in the dental, pharmacy, and care home sectors, bolstering its national corporate healthcare practice. With more than 15 years of experience as a corporate healthcare lawyer, Edels joins from Bermans and brings a wealth of knowledge in handling various corporate and asset transactions.

Edels’ extensive portfolio includes acting for buyers and sellers in dental practice sales, pharmacy and care home transactions, as well as corporate restructures. He is also adept at addressing partnership and shareholder disputes, associate dentist contracts, and procurement matters. His versatility is evident in his experience across multiple industries, including construction, opticians, and nurseries, where he advises corporate purchasers and sellers alike. In addition, he represents healthcare providers on complex dispute matters such as procurement challenges and claims against the NHS Business Services Authority.

Paul Edels is known for his commercially pragmatic approach to legal advice, drawing upon his background in investment and product development. His unique combination of technical precision and real-world understanding will greatly benefit DR Solicitors’ clients. In his new role, he will lead the firm’s Corporate Healthcare Team, working alongside senior corporate paralegal Paul Rabbette. Together, they will enhance the firm's capabilities in managing complex transactions and providing strategic advisory services across all healthcare disciplines.

Daphne Robertson, Founder and Partner at DR Solicitors, expresses enthusiasm about Edels’ appointment, saying “Paul’s deep sector knowledge and extensive experience in corporate healthcare make him an exceptional addition to our firm. His appointment reinforces our commitment to providing the highest level of specialist legal advice to healthcare professionals and organisations nationwide. With his expertise across dentistry, pharmacy, and care homes, Paul will play a pivotal role in supporting our clients and expanding our national reach.”

During this exciting transition, Edels reflected on his new role, stating “DR Solicitors is a firm recognised for its exceptional focus and reputation in healthcare law. The opportunity to work alongside such a highly respected team allows me to continue supporting clients across the healthcare sector with the commercial insight and legal rigour they need to thrive.”

Headquartered in Guildford, DR Solicitors serves over 2,500 clinical practices, more than 250 Primary Care Networks, and numerous healthcare institutions and LMCs across the UK. Edels’ appointment follows a period of remarkable growth for the firm, which has recently reported an average annual growth of consultants at more than 40 per cent year-on-year, bringing the total to 26 consultants. DR Solicitors has been a pioneer in developing a consultant-based operating model and integrating into a multi-disciplinary business advisory group.

Part of the Dow Schofield Watts Group since its acquisition in November 2024, DR Solicitors continues to support ambitious owner-managed businesses, offering services in deal advisory, tax, investment, business recovery, and legal services.