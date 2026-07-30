Doyle Clayton expands Bristol office team

Workplace law firm Doyle Clayton has announced three new strategic hires to enhance its employment team in the Bristol office. This expansion aims to deepen the firm’s services across all three locations, including London and Reading. Victoria Wenn has joined as Legal Director in a newly created cross-office role, focusing on thought leadership, client training, and knowledge-sharing to support in-house legal and HR teams. Lottie Mallin Martin, a former barrister at Guildhall Chambers, joins as a Senior Associate (Barrister) with expertise in complex Tribunal litigation and High Court restrictive covenant matters. Meanwhile, Sophie Hayward, formerly of TLT LLP, also steps in as a Senior Associate, specialising in employment tribunal litigation and advisory roles.

Harry Parker, Partner & Co-Head of Doyle Clayton’s Bristol office, noted the increasing client demand that these appointments respond to, stating that "we're one of the largest employment teams in the country and clients continue to come to us for the full breadth of complex employment work." This growth comes after the Bristol office opened in December 2024 and follows the recent additions of partners Alison Cameron and Siobhan Fitzgerald last autumn. Lottie Malin Martin expressed her enthusiasm for joining the team, saying, "I was really drawn to Doyle Clayton by the calibre of the team. The cross-office collaboration is also hugely exciting and I’m looking forward to being part of this growing team."

Anne-Marie Boyle, Partner & Co-Head of Doyle Clayton’s Bristol office, highlighted the firm's commitment to attracting top talent, asserting that "we’re winning the war on talent." Boyle emphasised the importance of trusted advisers as the Employment Rights Act 2025 introduces substantial changes to workplace law. With these appointments, Doyle Clayton aims to provide clients with the expertise needed to navigate an evolving business climate while strengthening its position as a leading law firm in employment services across the UK