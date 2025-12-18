International law firm Dorsey & Whitney has announced the appointment of Jonathan Christy as an associate in its London office, signalling a significant enhancement to its dispute resolution team. Dorsey & Whitney, headquartered in the US with a presence across North America, Europe, and Asia, has established its London office as a key European hub. This location boasts over 25 skilled lawyers who focus on mid-market and cross-border transactions, commercial litigation, and arbitration, all supported by a robust transatlantic capability.

Jonathan Christy arrives from Mills & Reeve, having spent eight years cultivating a wealth of experience in corporate and commercial disputes. His background includes particular expertise in areas such as founder and shareholder issues, directors’ duties claims, and breach of contract matters. Jonathan is recognised as an accomplished disputes lawyer, possessing significant experience in both litigation and arbitration, along with a proven ability to manage complex cross-border disputes.

On his appointment, Jonathan Christy expressed his enthusiasm by saying, “Dorsey & Whitney has built an impressive disputes practice advising multinational clients on complex cross-border matters, and I’m excited to be joining the team at this stage of its growth. The collaborative culture and entrepreneurial approach here, combined with the firm’s international network, provides an excellent platform for development. I’m looking forward to contributing to the continued expansion of the team’s commercial litigation and arbitration capability.”

Aymen Khoury, the partner and head of the London disputes team, also commented on Jonathan's joining, stating, “We are pleased to welcome Jonathan to the team. His appointment comes at a pivotal time as we continue to grow our disputes practice. Following the completion of various significant matters this year, including a number of major international arbitrations, we have a strong pipeline of commercial litigation and arbitration matters. Jonathan’s expertise in corporate and commercial disputes further strengthens our ability to support our established international client base. His arrival further demonstrates our depth and ambition in this space.”

The London disputes team, under the leadership of Aymen Khoury, focuses on commercial matters within English High Court proceedings and international arbitrations, particularly concerning the Middle East. Khoury, who is fluent in Arabic, specialises in contractual and oil and gas disputes, as well as banking and finance matters. The team also includes partner Joseph Lewin, who is recognised as a Next Generation Partner for Commercial Litigation in The Legal 500 2025 and is an expert in high-value cross-border dispute resolution and international arbitration, especially in the technology and restructuring sectors. Together, they serve a diverse clientele that includes multinational corporations, state entities, and private clients.