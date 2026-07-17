Dorset law firm expands in Bournemouth

Trethowans, a rapidly growing law firm in the South, held an impressive launch event for its new 9,000 sq ft office on the second floor of Bournemouth's iconic Bobby’s building. The occasion on Wednesday, July 15, attracted around 200 local businesses and civic leaders, showcasing the firm's commitment to the area and its ambitions for future growth. Since opening its Bournemouth office less than a decade ago with just two staff, Trethowans has expanded its local team to 39 and is now ready to accommodate an additional 40 employees.

Mark Nixon, the corporate partner and head of the Bournemouth office, expressed his gratitude for the support from the community, stating that the turnout at their launch event demonstrated the positive relationships they’ve cultivated. He said “Moving into the iconic Bobby's building feels like a homecoming. There is nowhere else we’d rather have our Bournemouth office and are proud to be right in the heart of the town.”

Nixon further elaborated on the broader implications of their relocation, emphasising its positive effects on the local economy. “This move is not only fantastic for our clients and our team, but the local economy too. High streets are changing everywhere, and they are evolving away from being purely retail-driven. Professional services firms like Trethowans are the new anchor tenants, and by locating here and creating new jobs in the town centre, we can inject vitality into the local business ecosystem.”

Recognised as one of The Times Best Law Firms 2026, Trethowans employs around 300 staff across various locations, including Southampton, Winchester, Salisbury, and Poole. Their strategic investment in the Bournemouth workspace reflects a deliberate choice to become a significant player in the region’s professional landscape.

Nixon noted, “We hope we can be an engine for success here, side-by-side with many of the businesses we work with. Seeing some 200 local civic and business leaders join us to celebrate shows the strength of this community and the sense of shared optimism for our town.” Contributing to the local scene, the firm's partners and staff are also engaged with local institutions, including AFC Bournemouth and Bournemouth Rugby Club, alongside supporting charities such as Lewis-Manning Hospice Care.