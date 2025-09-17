On 17 September 2025, global law firm DLA Piper announced its advisory role for Infinity Power Holding, a collaboration between Abu Dhabi Future Energy (Masdar) and Infinity Energy S.A.E. The firm was instrumental in the development and financing of a landmark 200MW onshore wind farm located in Ras Ghareb, Egypt, a project valued at USD164 million. In August 2024, a Power Purchase Agreement was established with the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC), paving the way for the project's financing. A consortium of lenders, which includes the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and Société de Promotion et de Participation Pour la Coopération Economique (Proparco), contributed to the funding.

The construction of the project will be managed under an EPC arrangement with PowerChina and is expected to be completed by 2027. Upon completion, the wind farm is anticipated to generate around 810,000 MWh of clean electricity per year, enough to power approximately 311,000 homes. This project signifies a vital step in Egypt’s renewable energy ambitions and supports the wider energy transition across the region.

Leading the DLA Piper team were Project's partners Iain Elder and Nikhil Markanday, along with legal director Mark Valenzia and senior associate Sam Comer. They received support from legal directors Kathy Sharp and Jennifer Jin, senior associate Priyanka Paunrana, associates Devanshu Jain and Raluca Padure, and trainee solicitors Jack Ford and Seth Heward-Mills, all from the firm's Project's practice. Reflecting on the significance of the project, Iain Elder stated, “This landmark project enhances Infinity Power Holding’s generation capacity in Egypt and sets a framework for future clean energy developments in the region. The financing structure, backed by a diverse consortium of lenders, reflects growing investor confidence in large-scale renewables. This financing builds on our firm's extensive experience advising on off-and onshore wind projects globally, including complex multi-jurisdictional transactions.”