Global law firm DLA Piper announced the strategic appointment of two partners to its Financial Regulatory and Capital Markets practices. Cathrine Foldberg Møller will be joining the firm's Luxembourg office, coming from Simmons & Simmons where she led the Regulatory practice. Mark Brown, meanwhile, will be based in the firm's London office, bringing with him over two decades of experience in financial law.

Cathrine Foldberg Møller has developed a notable pan-European financial services regulatory practice, advising a diverse array of clients including financial institutions and fintech companies. With a substantial track record in transactional law, her expertise spans traditional banking, investment activities, and product regulation. She is equipped to handle a wide range of regulatory frameworks such as MiFID, CRD6, and MiCA, while also possessing significant insights into local regulatory environments and M&A within the sector.

Mark Brown, previously a partner at Linklaters and most recently a Policy Technical Specialist at the Financial Conduct Authority, focuses on structured products and derivatives. He is recognised as a leading advisor in structured finance and has extensive experience in advising on complex multijurisdictional transactions, including sustainable finance initiatives. His professional journey has taken him across major financial centres including Tokyo and Hong Kong, before his return to London.

The appointments of Møller and Brown complement recent hires including Paul Landless and Richard Hughes in London and are part of DLA Piper’s broader investment in its Financial and Capital Markets practices. This concerted effort to bolster talent comes amid significant developments in the global financial landscape.

Colin Wilson, International Group Head of DLA Piper’s Finance practice, remarked that "the appointments of Cathrine and Mark highlight our investment in key European financial centres." He believes that their combined experiences and insights will reinforce the firm’s regulatory and capital market capabilities.

Fostering this sentiment, Xavier Guzman, Country Managing Partner in Luxembourg, explained how "Cathrine's appointment to our Luxembourg office reinforces our ability to lead M&A transactions in the financial services sector." He commended her strong background in both traditional regulations and emerging areas such as crypto-assets, noting her alignment with the firm’s commitment to providing high-quality, forward-thinking advice.

In conclusion, Matt Christmas, UK Group Head of Finance & Markets, expressed optimism about Mark Brown's integration into the firm, stating that "Mark’s addition represents another step forward in strengthening the depth of our structured finance offering." This move forwards DLA Piper’s ambitions to continue growing its leading-market offerings for clients navigating complex transactions across the financial services landscape.