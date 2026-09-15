Devonshires expands presence with new office

On 14th September, national law firm Devonshires announced the opening of a Cardiff office, marking its fifth location in a strategic plan for national expansion. This new office joins established branches in Birmingham, Colchester, Leeds, and London, and is set to enhance the firm's longstanding commitment to the Welsh market. Liz Gibbons, a leading expert in real estate and social housing law, has been appointed to head the new office, bringing with her a wealth of experience from her previous role as Senior Partner at Acuity Law.

Devonshires has developed a strong reputation in Wales, where it has advised many of the country’s leading housing associations and has established one of the top social housing practices in the region. The firm has played a significant role in notable legal developments, including advising on every major merger involving Registered Social Landlords (RSLs) in the last five years. The Cardiff office will cater to a growing demand for specialist legal services in housing, development, and infrastructure sectors, as the market in Wales continues to evolve.

The strategic opening comes at a time when the Welsh housing market faces a series of challenges and opportunities. With increasing pressures related to viability, construction costs, and regulatory changes, Liz Gibbons emphasised the need for comprehensive legal support. She stated, “This move was an obvious one for me. First and foremost, I am joining a firm that knows and loves the social and affordable housing sector as much as I do.” Gibbons further acknowledged the critical role of Devonshires in navigating the complexities of the current legal landscape.

Mark London, Senior Partner at Devonshires, highlighted the importance of this new office. He expressed his belief that Wales is entering a period of significant opportunity, stating, “The opening of our Cardiff office is a significant milestone for Devonshires and reflects both the strength of our existing Welsh practice and our long-term commitment to the market.” The firm’s ability to provide a full-service offering, which includes property litigation and construction expertise, positions it well to assist clients in overcoming the challenges they face.

Located in the historic Grade II listed Temple Court on Cathedral Road, the Cardiff office will not only serve clients but also aim to become an integral part of the Welsh business community. Liz Gibbons plans to enhance the office’s capabilities while drawing on Devonshires’ extensive experience. Her commitment to community involvement is evident as she is actively engaged with organisations such as Community Housing Cymru and the Chartered Institute of Housing.

As Devonshires sets its sights on further growth in Wales, the firm is poised to play a crucial role in shaping the future of the housing and property sectors in the region. With Liz Gibbons at the helm, the Cardiff office is expected to thrive, addressing the sector's evolving needs and building enduring relationships with clients across Wales.