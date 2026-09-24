Dentons strengthens pensions team with Ed Hunnisett

Hunnisett joins from Slaughter and May, where he served as Senior Counsel for the last eight years, and he previously spent a notable 15 years at Norton Rose Fulbright. With over two decades of experience, his expertise spans the full spectrum of pensions matters, including scheme surplus, governance, investments, and multifaceted strategic projects. In addition to his broad knowledge, Hunnisett has specialised experience in complex corporate transactions, notably in multi-jurisdictional mergers and acquisitions. He is lauded for his ability to blend strong technical knowledge with a commercial and practical approach to problem-solving. Paul Jarvis, CEO of Dentons' UK, Ireland and Middle East region, emphasised the importance of Hunnisett’s appointment by saying that “Pensions represent some of the most significant long-term financial commitments facing businesses, and the decisions being made by employers and trustees today can have substantial strategic consequences.”

Eleanor Hart, Head of Dentons' UK Pensions team, remarked on the current dynamics in the pensions market, stating that "this is a particularly interesting time for the pensions market. Many schemes and their sponsors are considering fundamental questions about their long-term strategy, requiring legal advisers to offer both deep pensions expertise and an understanding of the wider commercial objectives of employers and trustees."

Hunnisett is eager to bring his insights to Dentons, commenting, "Clients with complex and strategically sensitive pensions matters require advice on the intersection of legal, regulatory and commercial considerations. Dentons excels in this area and has a reputation in the market for combining deep UK pensions expertise with seamless international delivery. I'm looking forward to joining such a highly regarded team."