Dentons establishes UK Crypto Hub for firms

In a significant move to support businesses navigating the evolving regulatory landscape, Dentons has unveiled its UK Crypto Hub. This initiative aims to assist firms in preparing for the upcoming UK cryptoasset regulatory regime and the subsequent authorisation process mandated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The launch of the Hub is timely, coinciding with the FCA’s release of final rules and guidance for the new cryptoasset regulatory framework.

The application period for firms seeking authorisation is set to open in September 2026, with the new regulatory measures coming into force in October 2027. Businesses are encouraged to proactively assess the implications of these changes and to prepare adequately for the authorisation process. The UK Crypto Hub is designed to provide practical guidance that helps firms understand the nuances of the new regulatory framework, evaluate whether their activities align with the new regulations, and navigate the complexities of the authorisation process.

An integral feature of the Hub is the five-minute Crypto Regime Readiness Diagnostic, a tool designed to assist firms in identifying gaps in their preparations and highlighting areas that may require further analysis. This diagnostic serves as a proactive measure for firms, enabling them to better understand their current standing with respect to the forthcoming regulations.

Andrew Barber, a partner at Dentons, emphasised the importance of early preparation, stating "The UK cryptoasset regulatory framework comes into force in October next year. Firms looking to continue offering cryptoassets and crypto services in the UK should be assessing now how the new regime may apply to their activities and the steps needed to prepare.” He further noted that with the help of the Crypto Hub and the readiness diagnostic, Dentons can empower businesses with a robust starting point, while their specialist team stands ready to guide firms through each phase of the authorisation journey.

From regulatory perimeter analysis to readiness reviews, gap assessments, implementation planning, training, and regulatory engagement, Dentons is prepared to support businesses through every stage of the authorisation process. For more insights into the new UK cryptoasset regime and to access the Crypto Regime Readiness Diagnostic, interested parties are encouraged to visit the UK Crypto Hub.