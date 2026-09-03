Deloitte Legal appoints Chris Hardman managing partner

Deloitte Legal has officially announced the appointment of Chris Hardman as the UK managing partner, a significant move that reflects the firm’s strategy of leveraging strong leadership to navigate the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Hardman brings to the role a wealth of experience, having previously served as the head of corporate law within the firm. His extensive background includes crucial roles in developing legal businesses integrated with broader professional services, along with a solid foundation gained from practicing at two prominent international law firms.

Based in Manchester, Hardman stated “We are at a really exciting point in the evolution of Deloitte Legal. Clients are navigating complex, large-scale change driven by transactions, regulation and transformation, and they want a partner who can help them deliver, not just advise.” He believes that the fusion of legal expertise, design thinking, and implementation capabilities places Deloitte Legal in a strong position to serve its clients effectively. “The multidisciplinary legal business we have built, and the inclusive, collaborative and entrepreneurial culture behind it, are central to this ambition. The focus now is on accelerating our momentum through continued investment in our people, strengthening the capabilities that differentiate us, and ensuring we are the first call for clients tackling complex change at scale.”

Hardman takes over leadership from Richard Punt, who will continue to fulfil his duties as the firm’s global Legal leader, a position he has held since June 2023. Punt expressed his confidence in Hardman's capabilities, stating “I am incredibly proud of the progress we have made in the UK, and now is the right time for Chris to take on the leadership role.” Punt further elaborated on their shared vision, saying, “Chris and I share the strategic vision that AI can transform the value of legal through the delivery of better business outcomes.”

In addition to Hardman's appointment, Deloitte Legal has bolstered its partnership with three new promotions. Tom Birdseye joins from the legal management consultancy team, focusing on strategic transformation within corporate legal departments and law firms, while George Hawkins, as the chief operating officer, manages quality and risk to ensure operational effectiveness. Ben Holguin strengthens the corporate team by designing complex reorganisation projects for clients.

With a turnover of £1.33 billion and a workforce of around 4,500 in the UK, Deloitte Legal is poised to strengthen its market position under Hardman's leadership, navigating the intersection of legal services and advanced technologies like AI.