De Gaulle Fleurance has announced the promotion of Esperanza Barrón Baratech to partner, a move that underscores her distinguished reputation in international arbitration, especially within the energy and natural resources sectors. With a trilingual ability in French, Spanish, and English, Esperanza has adeptly handled numerous arbitration cases, frequently focusing on Latin America while collaborating with investors from the Middle East through the firm’s EMEA branch in Abu Dhabi. She is widely regarded for her agility, responsiveness, and relentless commitment to championing every detail of her cases, ensuring client interests remain paramount.

Esperanza joined De Gaulle Fleurance in 2024, bringing with her over a decade of experience gained at leading international law firms. Throughout her career, she has effectively navigated disputes related to a variety of fields including energy, construction, distribution, and life sciences, representing both public and private entities. Her proficiency has led to regular appointments as an arbitrator in high-profile cases, particularly those administered by the International Chamber of Commerce.

Raised in Madrid, Esperanza pursued higher education in France, earning her degree from Sciences Po Paris alongside two master’s degrees in international economic law and Anglo-American business law. Her educational background, combined with her fluency in three languages and her deep understanding of the economic and cultural landscapes of both Latin America and Spain, positions her as an invaluable asset in a region that is increasingly pivotal for natural resources investment.

In addition to her legal practice, Esperanza is dedicated to sharing her knowledge and regularly leads seminars and courses at Sciences Po. She is actively involved in the academic community and plays a crucial role in the Sciences Po Arbitration Society, where she serves on the executive committee.

“I am proud of this achievement and would like to thank all the partners at De Gaulle Fleurance for this recognition,” said Esperanza Barrón Baratech. "In a context of geopolitical instability, companies are turning to arbitration—particularly by invoking international investment treaties—to protect themselves from the consequences of this instability. Another major challenge lies in the fact that securing the supply of raw materials is of strategic importance, and arbitration is a tool that serves this objective. While Europe accounts for a significant portion of international arbitration disputes, the African and South American continents are playing an increasingly important role in this area.”

Jean-Baptiste Santelli, a member of the Executive Committee at De Gaulle Fleurance, congratulated Esperanza on her promotion, stating, “This recognition reflects her dedication, efficiency, and team spirit. Esperanza possesses both strong technical skills and persuasive abilities in handling cases, as well as on-the-ground knowledge of strategic development areas for our private and sovereign clients. Her expertise in international arbitration, her in-depth experience in the energy and mining sectors, and her detailed knowledge of key contacts in Latin America offer our clients a high-value-added service.”

De Gaulle Fleurance continues to be a leading entity in business law, with a dedicated team of 200 legal professionals committed to providing excellence, creativity, and responsiveness to businesses, entrepreneurial families, and public organisations. With a strong presence across multiple cities including Paris, Brussels, Geneva, Abu Dhabi, Abidjan, and Dakar, the firm leverages its international culture to support its clients in navigating operational and structural challenges effectively