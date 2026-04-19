De Gaulle Fleurance EMEA has announced the promotion of Racha Wylde to Partner in its Abu Dhabi office. Wylde offers expert advice to investors from the Middle East and Europe regarding opportunities across the Gulf countries, Europe, and Africa. She collaborates closely with De Gaulle Fleurance attorneys in Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal, boasting a trilingual proficiency in English, Arabic, and French which enhances her credibility and client rapport. Known for her meticulous approach and ability to foster trust, her clients appreciate the dedication she brings to each case.

Wylde's extensive background in business law includes financing, corporate law—specifically mergers and acquisitions—and commercial contracts. Her career commenced at Société Générale, where she spent five years focused on international asset financing. In 2017, she joined De Gaulle Fleurance and transitioned to the Abu Dhabi office in 2021. Currently, she provides guidance to international firms on projects within the energy and technology sectors, including AI, throughout the Middle East, Europe, and emerging markets across Africa.

Raised in Lebanon, Wylde pursued legal studies in Beirut and France, and she holds memberships in both the Beirut and Paris bars. Her international upbringing plays a pivotal role in her ability to construct meaningful connections with clients. “I am honored by this promotion and would like to thank the partners at De Gaulle Fleurance,” says Racha Wylde, partner at De Gaulle Fleurance. “Economic flows between the Middle East and high-growth emerging markets, particularly Africa and Latin America, are on the rise. Our clients, whether private or public entities, can count on our recognized expertise in business law to support their operations in these strategic geographic regions.”

Moreover, Jean-Baptiste Santelli, a member of the executive committee at De Gaulle Fleurance, remarked, “We congratulate Racha on this promotion, which recognizes her hard work, responsiveness, and remarkable adaptability. Racha’s international experience allows her to easily build strong relationships with the investors we support in their projects in the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. She is a valuable asset to our group.” Wylde's promotion is a testament to her impactful contributions since joining the firm, open further opportunities for development both for her and the clients she serves.