De Gaulle Fleurance appoints new partner

In a significant move highlighting the intersection of law and technology, De Gaulle Fleurance has announced the appointment of Bruno Deffains as Partner in charge of Strategy and Business Model Transformation. This new role is part of the firm's ongoing commitment to navigating the profound changes brought about by artificial intelligence, both within the legal profession and for the businesses it advises. Bruno Deffains will focus on strategic planning and the implementation of changes to the Group’s business model. He is set to develop new working methods, service offerings, and the integration of artificial intelligence to benefit both staff and clients.

Continuing his advisory role, Bruno Deffains will assist De Gaulle Fleurance Group's clients on various business law issues, including competition law and economics, compensation for economic losses, valuation of strategic assets, market regulation, and corporate governance. In carrying out these responsibilities, he will consider the new challenges emerging from significant transitions, like those related to artificial intelligence and environmental concerns.

This appointment exemplifies De Gaulle Fleurance's ambition to extend its support to clients beyond merely providing legal expertise, employing an approach that melds law, economics, and technology to tackle the major transformations these companies face. The firm is committed to innovation, which remains a cornerstone of its development strategy.

Bruno Deffains, who has been Of Counsel at De Gaulle Fleurance since 2022, is recognised as a pioneer in the field of law and economics in France. In addition to his role at De Gaulle Fleurance, he is a Professor at Paris-Panthéon-Assas University, where he heads Master’s programmes in Business Law and Economics and Law and Economics, along with leading the University Diploma in Digital Transformation of Law and LegalTech. He also founded and directs the Competition and Digital Economy Chair and is an honorary member of the Institut Universitaire de France. Furthermore, he chairs the Digital and Justice Commission at Paris Place de Droit.

Bruno Deffains encapsulates his vision by stating, “Artificial intelligence is not merely changing the tools lawyers use: it is transforming the way value is created. My role will be to help the Group address this transformation systematically, adapt its working methods and develop new services that provide tangible value to its clients.” May Jarjour, a member of De Gaulle Fleurance's executive committee, reinforces this sentiment by adding, “Artificial intelligence is redefining our clients’ business models and the expectations they have of their legal advisers. By entrusting this responsibility to Bruno Deffains, we are choosing to integrate economic analysis, technology and innovation even more closely into the heart of our strategy, in order to help our clients make informed decisions in a rapidly changing environment.”