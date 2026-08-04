De Gaulle Fleurance aids Wigl mining

De Gaulle Fleurance has provided crucial assistance to BLOCKCHAIN PROCESS SECURITY, the operator of the Wigl and Feel Mining platforms, in obtaining their Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) authorisation from the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF). This important decision allows the platforms to offer their crypto-asset services across the European Union in line with the MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) Regulation. The acquisition of this authorisation represents a significant milestone for Wigl and Feel, as it enhances their ability to render crypto-asset investments more accessible to retail investors.

With the CASP authorisation now secured, Wigl and Feel Mining can operate in all EU Member States under the regulatory framework established by MiCA. This certification demonstrates compliance with stringent European requirements governing crypto-asset service providers. Wigl, in addition to its mining services, issues a payment card as a payment service provider agent, which allows the company to offer a diverse array of services to its clientele.

The range of services they are now authorised to provide includes critical functions such as safekeeping and administration of clients’ crypto-assets, exchanges between crypto-assets and funds, and the management of crypto-asset portfolios for third parties. Furthermore, the platforms can execute orders on behalf of clients and facilitate crypto-asset transfers. This newly obtained authorisation illustrates the increasing prominence of French crypto-asset firms within the evolving European regulatory landscape while reinforcing their commitment to high standards of compliance and investor protection in accordance with MiCA.

Throughout the authorisation process, Wigl and Feel Mining benefited from the expertise of De Gaulle Fleurance’s legal team, comprising partners Anne Maréchal, Julie Bader, and Clara Zerbib, alongside legal adviser Antoine Benoist. Anne Maréchal commented, “Obtaining the CASP authorization for the Wigl and Feel Mining platforms marks a decisive step in their development. This new regulatory environment provides market participants with a harmonized framework at European level, fostering investor confidence and the development of innovative services relating to crypto-assets. We are delighted to have supported Wigl and Feel Mining through this strategic phase.”