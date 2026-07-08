De Gaulle Fleurance advises on Ailancy acquisition

De Gaulle Fleurance has played a pivotal role in advising a banking syndicate on the financing of Ailancy’s acquisition of the Valmen Group. This significant transaction marks an important step in the ongoing consolidation of the French consultancy market, particularly in sectors such as banking, finance, and insurance.

The merger is set against a backdrop of transformative changes within these sectors, driven by regulatory shifts, accelerated digitalisation, advancements in artificial intelligence, and evolving business models. The acquisition unites Ailancy and the Valmen Group to create a leading consultancy player that will focus on strategy and transformation within financial services, harnessing the talents of over 500 consultants.

De Gaulle Fleurance acted on behalf of a financial consortium that includes Crédit Industriel et Commercial (CIC), which was represented by Olivier Jeandot, Cassandra Meunier, and Bertrand Morisseau as coordinator and co-arranger. Crédit Lyonnais (LCL) was also involved, with Damien Fraillon and Marine Camart serving as co-arranger and lenders, while BNP Paribas was represented by Alexandre Brugier as lender. The firm’s lawyers, May Jarjour and Vahan Guevorkian, were instrumental in structuring and negotiating the financing documentation necessary for this strategic acquisition.

The execution of this transaction highlights the vitality of consolidation activities in the consultancy sector and underscores the critical role that bank financing plays in facilitating such significant mergers and acquisitions.