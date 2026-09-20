De Gaulle Fleurance advises Logivolt on green loan

De Gaulle Fleurance has successfully advised Logivolt, a subsidiary of the Banque des Territoires, on a substantial green loan arrangement amounting to 300 million euros. This funding was provided by a banking consortium that includes Banque Populaire Rives de Paris, Banque Populaire Val de France, Banque Populaire Grand Ouest, and Caisse d’Épargne Île-de-France. The new loan bolsters Logivolt's investment capability to nearly 500 million euros since it was founded in 2021.

This €300 million green loan, structured as debt, is pivotal in equipping approximately 26,000 residential buildings and 1.7 million parking spaces with essential electric vehicle charging infrastructure by the year 2030. The initiative is set to finance the shared charging infrastructure without imposing direct costs on homeowners' associations or public housing agencies. The surge in the electric vehicle market, coupled with heightened public support and demand from homeowners’ associations and social housing organisations, highlights the crucial role financing plays in expanding accessible home charging solutions.

The legal team from De Gaulle Fleurance, which included partner Sylvie Perrin, senior counsel Claire Haas, and associate Cyril Legendre, provided expert guidance throughout the process. Partner Lionel Attal, along with lead lawyers Noé Fontalba and Anne Kuhanathan, oversaw the project review, supported by lawyer Béatrice Boisnier.

“This transaction illustrates the growing importance of financing dedicated to electric mobility infrastructure and its role in accelerating the energy transition at the point of use. We are delighted to have supported Logivolt in this decisive step, which will help make home charging more accessible in multi-unit residential buildings,” remarked Sylvie Perrin. This loan signifies a vital move towards sustainable energy solutions in urban environments.