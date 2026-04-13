Davis Blank Furniss, a Manchester-headquartered law firm, has announced the appointment of Seán Hackett as an equity partner. This promotion is a significant step for Hackett, who joined the firm in 2023 as the Partner and Head of Property Litigation. His new role follows the retirement of Andrew Ryan, a long-standing partner who served the firm for 23 years. Seán will join the equity partnership alongside Richard Hamilton, Kate Oldfield, and Sonio Singh.

Since his arrival at Davis Blank Furniss, Hackett has been instrumental in expanding the firm’s property litigation services and enhancing its reputation in managing complex, high-value disputes. He actively collaborates with the wider Property Group, including Richard Hamilton, who serves as Managing Partner and Head of Property, and Rosie Korcz, a Commercial Property Partner. In addition to his managerial duties, he co-hosts Portfolio, the firm’s property law podcast, with Korcz, further promoting legal knowledge through in-person events and webinars.

With over two decades of experience in real estate litigation, including landlord and tenant disputes, Hackett is a recognised expert in his field. His areas of specialisation cover development site constraints, professional negligence claims related to property, and real estate strategy in mergers and acquisitions. He primarily represents property developers, commercial landlords and tenants, as well as portfolio owners.

Hackett has consistently received accolades in both Legal 500 and Chambers and Partners rankings for more than ten years, and he was named one of the top ten influential real estate lawyers in the North West at the 2023 Business Today Lawyer Awards. He regularly handles high-value cases before the High Court and has also appeared before the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court. Prior to his role at Davis Blank Furniss, he led the Property Litigation department at Myerson Solicitors and was a Director in Pannone Corporate's Property Litigation team.

On his appointment, Seán Hackett expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “I’m incredibly proud to be joining the equity partnership at Davis Blank Furniss. Since arriving at the firm, I’ve been struck by the strength of its people, its client relationships and its ambition for growth. I’m excited to play a greater role in shaping the future of the firm and continuing to build on the excellent work of the Property Litigation team.”

Richard Hamilton, also weighed in on Hackett's promotion, stating, “Seán’s promotion to equity partner is a natural and very welcome step. He has made a significant impact since joining us, bringing exceptional technical expertise, commercial insight and leadership. His appointment strengthens our partnership and positions the firm strongly for the years ahead. We are also deeply grateful to Andrew Ryan for his 23 years of outstanding service and wish him the very best in his retirement.”