DAC Beachcroft expands health law team

Both join from Browne Jacobson and will operate from the firm's global headquarters in London. Charlotte Harpin is recognised as a leading adviser on intricate health sector governance and public law issues. Her expertise includes NHS governance, health information law, and regulations concerning medicines and medical devices. She is nationally acknowledged for her work relating to NHS commissioning governance, mergers and interactions with public inquiries.

Matthew Alderton, on the other hand, is a dual-qualified litigator, licensed in both the UK and Australia, with a focus on public and regulatory law. He offers counsel to clients within health, life sciences, government, and education sectors, covering areas such as judicial review, statutory appeals, and procurement litigation. His previous experience at the Government Legal Department involved high-profile cases in constitutional law and health and social care.

Joining Charlotte and Matthew are legal director Steve Atkinson and senior associate Kate Blacklidge, who also arrive from Browne Jacobson. Steve brings vital experience in public law and governance, while Kate focuses on representing NHS Trusts and private healthcare organisations in complex inquiries.

Hamza Drabu, Head of Health at DAC Beachcroft, expressed enthusiasm about the new appointments, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Charlotte, Matthew, Steve and Kate to the firm. All four lawyers have a strong track record of advising health and social care commissioners and providers on complex legal issues." Drabu further highlighted that their commitment to collaboration significantly enhances DAC Beachcroft's capability to address pressing challenges faced by the health and social care sector, aligning with the firm's ambition to deliver top-tier legal expertise.