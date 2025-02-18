Court of Appeal upholds life sentence for violent offender

Background and Offence

The Court of Appeal recently upheld the life sentence imposed on Stuart Pitman, a 36-year-old with a substantial criminal record, including violent offences such as assault and robbery. In March 2017, Pitman was deemed a dangerous offender and sentenced to an extended sentence of 10 years, comprising 6 years' imprisonment followed by a 4-year extended licence for a section 18 wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. This offence involved the use of a knuckleduster against a member of the public.

Recent Conviction

In October 2023, Pitman was convicted at the Crown Court at Nottingham for causing grievous bodily harm with intent. This conviction arose from an unprovoked attack on fellow inmate Aiden Semper, which occurred on 31 May 2021. The assault, captured on CCTV, involved Pitman striking Semper with his fist and a concealed makeshift weapon, resulting in severe injuries to Semper.

Victim's Injuries

Semper suffered multiple injuries, including fractures to his cheekbone, jaw, and eye socket, as well as lacerations to his head and wrist. He reported ongoing pain, sleep disturbances, and difficulty eating, alongside permanent scarring.

Sentencing and Appeal

On 26 February 2024, the trial judge imposed a discretionary life sentence on Pitman, based on a notional determinate sentence of 8 years, with a minimum term of 5 years and 3 months. This decision was influenced by Pitman's dangerousness and the serious nature of the offence. The appeal challenged the necessity and proportionality of the life sentence, suggesting insufficient consideration of Pitman's background and potential for rehabilitation.

Judgment of the Court of Appeal

The Court of Appeal, led by Lady Justice Andrews, upheld the life sentence, affirming the trial judge's assessment of Pitman's dangerousness and the appropriateness of the sentence. The court noted the persistent and planned nature of the attack, the significant risk Pitman posed to the public, and his lack of engagement with rehabilitation opportunities during his previous sentence.

Consideration of Dangerousness

The court considered reports indicating Pitman's dissocial personality disorder and substance abuse issues, which contributed to his offending. The pre-sentence report assessed a high risk of re-offending, suggesting that the risk could only be mitigated through abstinence and interventions, which Pitman had not pursued.

Conclusion

The Court of Appeal concluded that the life sentence was justified, given the unpredictable nature of Pitman's risk to the public and his failure to address his substance abuse and violent tendencies. The appeal was dismissed, reinforcing the seriousness with which the court views violent offences and the protection of the public.

Learn More

For more information on sentencing guidelines and violent offences, see BeCivil's guide to UK Criminal Law.