Court of Appeal allows fraud-tainted judgement to be set aside against innocent receiver in Lindsay v Outlook Finance

The Court of Appeal has ruled that a judgement procured through fraud can, in certain circumstances, be set aside not only against the fraudulent party but also against a co-defendant who was entirely innocent of that fraud, dismissing an appeal brought by a former Law of Property Act receiver.

Lord Justice Zacaroli, with whom Lord Justice Arnold and Lord Justice Singh agreed, heard the appeal arising from a long-running dispute involving a Scottish farming family, the Lindsays, who borrowed money secured against farms in Scotland and Cumbria from Outlook Finance, a company controlled by Derek Fradgley. After the Lindsays fell into financial difficulty, Outlook appointed Roderick Butcher as receiver of the Cumbrian farm, which was subsequently sold. The Lindsays' 2013 claim challenging the appointment was dismissed in 2014 by a judge who preferred Fradgley's evidence over theirs, a decision that also disposed of the parasitic claims against Butcher, whose defence had adopted Outlook's case and relied on Fradgley's evidence.

Years of Scottish litigation followed, culminating in a 2021 judgement of the Court of Session finding that Fradgley had defrauded the Lindsays on a large scale, fabricating documents and falsifying company records to procure the original loans. Outlook subsequently entered liquidation. In 2023 the Lindsays brought fresh proceedings seeking to set aside the 2014 judgement as against both Outlook and Butcher, on the basis it had been procured by Fradgley's fraud. Mr Justice Kerr found in their favour at trial, concluding that the equitable jurisdiction to set aside a fraud-tainted judgement was not confined to the fraudulent party itself but extended to protecting the integrity of the judgement as a whole.

On appeal, Butcher's central argument was that no fraud had ever been alleged against him personally, and that the established test for setting aside a judgement for fraud, summarised in Royal Bank of Scotland v Highland Financial Partners and endorsed by the Supreme Court in Takhar v Gracefield Developments, could not be satisfied where the relevant dishonesty belonged to someone else entirely. After the hearing, further research uncovered a line of largely unreported authority directly addressing this question, including the Victorian-era decision in Boswell v Coaks and the more recent Court of Appeal judgements in Odyssey Re v OIC Run-off and Cinpres Gas Injection v Melea.

Drawing on those authorities, Lord Justice Zacaroli distilled three principles: fraudulent evidence must generally belong to the party against whom the judgement is to be set aside; the fraud of a mere witness is insufficient unless that witness was effectively part of the litigating party's team; but the fraud of one party can in certain circumstances be attributed to a co-party who adopted and relied upon it, even unknowingly, where their cases were sufficiently intertwined. Applying this reasoning, the court found that Butcher's defence had been entirely parasitic on Outlook's, built on the same evidence from Fradgley, and that Butcher had unwittingly benefited from the fraud that secured the earlier dismissal. That was sufficient to justify setting the judgement aside against him too, notwithstanding his personal innocence.

The court also dismissed Butcher's separate challenge to the trial judge's rejection of a laches defence, finding that the judge had made a clear factual finding that the Lindsays' pursuit of the fraud claim through years of Scottish litigation had been sustained and justified rather than the product of unexplained delay, a finding not open to challenge on appeal. The court further rejected the suggestion that Butcher had suffered relevant prejudice from Fradgley's death in 2017, since no unjustified delay had occurred before that point in any event.

The appeal was dismissed on both grounds, leaving the earlier judgement set aside as against both Outlook and Butcher and paving the way for a retrial of the Lindsays' underlying claims.