Countdown to Bar v Bench race

With only 24 hours remaining until the eagerly anticipated Bar v Bench race 2026, a spirited competition among legal professionals is set to ignite in London. The event, taking place over a scenic 6K route in the Royal Parks, challenges members of the bar, solicitors, the judiciary, and other stakeholders in the legal sector to raise awareness and funds for access to justice. This year, former Bar Council Chair Samuel Townend KC will captain the Bar team, while Mr Justice Constable leads the judicial team and Mark Evans, President of the Law Society of England & Wales, champions the solicitors.

The race is sponsored by the London Legal Support Trust, an organisation dedicated to raising crucial funds for free legal advice charities operating in London and the South East. These charities play a vital role in assisting thousands who face life-altering challenges such as homelessness, debt, and family difficulties while navigating complex legal situations. The funds raised from this event serve as a life-saving resource, providing essential assistance for those in need.

Nezahat Chan, CEO of London Legal Support Trust expressed gratitude, saying “We are very grateful to both Samuel Townend KC and Mr Justice Constable for leading the teams once again and supporting Bar v Bench as a standalone event.” She highlighted the success of the event so far, noting that runners have already raised over £16,000, emphasising the importance of these funds: “These vital funds provide life changing advice, stopping small problems from spiralling or supporting people in crisis not navigating the legal system alone. Thank you all!”

Samuel Townend KC also spoke about the race's significance, stating “The UK court systems are adversarial in nature. The race is a fun, friendly way to take this out to a social setting and all in a great cause: to make justice more readily available for all and to raise vital funds for the free legal advice and representation sector.” This sentiment underscores the collective commitment among participants to foster a more equitable legal system.

As the final preparations are made, anticipation builds on social media, where followers can join the excitement by searching #BarvBench. The race not only promotes engagement within the legal community but also highlights the essential work being done to empower the most marginalised individuals in society. With all eyes on the race, the question remains: which team will be crowned the fastest in the legal sector?