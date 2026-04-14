This funding is part of a broader £60 million allocation to help the country's 317 councils adapt to significant shifts in rental regulations, which include the banning of Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions. The measures target rogue landlords, who will now face maximum fines of £40,000 for violating the revised rules. The initiative represents a landmark change, improving the legal standing of approximately 11 million private renters.

Steve Reed, the Housing Secretary, emphasised the transformative nature of the Act, stating, “It’s less than a month until the Renters’ Rights Act begins to transform our private rented sector - a huge manifesto commitment.” He reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring that local authorities have the resources necessary to enforce compliance against landlords who exploit tenants. Reed also noted that “stronger powers and fines will help deter wrongdoing in the first place, as we work towards a better rental system that’s fairer to tenants and good landlords.”

Additional enhancements to the enforcement framework include expanded investigatory powers for councils, allowing them to conduct thorough investigations without prior notice to landlords and access information from third parties, such as banks. These measures are designed to enhance accountability within the rental sector, ensuring that tenants are protected from malpractice.

Sarah Sackman KC, the Courts Minister, highlighted the essential nature of an effective judicial system, asserting, “The Renters’ Rights Act is historic, and our courts and tribunals must stand ready to deliver justice.” She elaborated on plans to invest millions in modernising court processes, aiming to maintain an accessible legal environment for all, especially those in vulnerable situations facing eviction. To support this, a yearly investment of £5 million will be directed towards housing legal aid, ensuring that renters can obtain essential legal advice.

Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, echoed the government's dedication to rooting out rogue landlords, stating, “Rogue landlords have no place in the private rented sector and every effort should be made by local authorities to drive them from the market.” He encouraged councils to take proactive measures against those who undermine the sector's integrity, assuring that responsible landlords are supported in providing safe housing.

Conversely, Ben Twomey, Chief Executive of Generation Rent, expressed optimism about the potential impact of the Act, emphasizing, “The Renters’ Rights Act is a vital step in addressing the power imbalance between tenants and landlords.” He insisted that the successful implementation of the law hinges on councils' capacity to act against non-compliant landlords.

As the countdown to 1 May continues, local authorities are expected to utilise the provided funding effectively. With ongoing support, the aim is to create a private rental market that ensures safety and fairness for millions across England.