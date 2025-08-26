The Association of Costs Lawyers (ACL) is actively pursuing greater recognition for the vital role of Costs Lawyers in the legal sector as detailed in its newly drafted business plan. Under the leadership of new chair David Bailey-Vella, who began his term in April, the ACL is focused on elevating the recognition of Costs Lawyers to grade A fee-earners within the guideline hourly rates, seeking also to have members appointed to the bench while protecting the professional title of Costs Lawyers.

Bailey-Vella emphasises the importance of this recognition, stating that "the Costs Lawyer profession is going from strength to strength and we have reached a place where there needs to be greater recognition of this." The business plan builds on the substantial growth witnessed by the ACL over the past three years, which has not only seen an increase in membership numbers but also enhanced visibility and influence within the costs sector and the broader legal landscape. Amid rising discussions on litigation costs, this growth reflects a vibrant community committed to improving legal practice.

Engagement among members is thriving, with unprecedented participation reported in regional meetings, conferences, and special interest groups. The ACL plans to expand its offerings in the coming year with the creation of additional groups dedicated to mediation in costs disputes and group litigation, responding to strong support indicated in a recent member survey. Notably, the Competition Appeal Tribunal has urged that individuals instigating collective actions should seek the help of costs specialists to ensure transparency in legal fees, further validating the expertise of Costs Lawyers.

Moreover, the business plan reveals that 93% of members support the idea that Costs Lawyers should be eligible for judicial roles, indicating confidence in their professional capabilities. The ACL is now collaborating with the Costs Lawyer Standards Board to advocate for this recognition, not only within costs-related positions but also for various judicial roles throughout the legal system.

The introduction of the revived ‘Fellow’ status has been met with success, as over 10% of the membership has already adopted this prestigious designation in just five months. This status is specifically available to members who have maintained a practising certificate for a minimum of eight years alongside five years of membership in the ACL. Additionally, the ACL is working towards applying for a Royal Charter, an initiative that will enable only its members to use the title ‘Chartered Costs Lawyers’, further distinguishing their expertise in the field.

Addressing the need to engage younger professionals—currently, only 3.1% of Costs Lawyers are under 30—the ACL plans to launch a new apprenticeship route aimed at attracting school leavers and those at an early stage in their careers. The recent revamp of the Costs Lawyer Professional Qualification has seen positive outcomes, with around 120 students presently enrolled in the course. The ACL is also considering the incorporation of micro-credentials to offer flexible and targeted learning opportunities that can help individuals acquire specific skills, such as advocacy techniques.

In conclusion, Bailey-Vella expresses optimism about the future, stating, "We are committed to building on this momentum and do so with confidence in the vital role that Costs Lawyers play in the litigation process.” Through these initiatives, the ACL is determined to secure a more prominent place for Costs Lawyers within the legal industry, ensuring that their contributions are recognised and appreciated.