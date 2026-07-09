Corrs guides Orica on hydrogen hub

Australia’s leading independent law firm, Corrs Chambers Westgarth, has played a pivotal role in advising Orica Limited (Orica) regarding the development of the Hunter Valley Hydrogen Hub (HVHH). This initiative represents a significant step towards sustainable practices, functioning as a commercial-scale renewable hydrogen production facility that integrates seamlessly with Orica's existing ammonia manufacturing site located at Kooragang Island in New South Wales.

The HVHH has been designed to produce renewable hydrogen, which will serve as a substitute for natural gas feedstock in Orica's processes for manufacturing lower-carbon ammonia and ammonium nitrate. These products, essential for various sectors including mining, agriculture, health, and food industries across New South Wales and Australia, are set to benefit significantly from this project.

Utilising electrolysis powered by grid-connected electricity and recycled water, the hub will also capitalise on renewable energy sources, underpinned by certifications such as Large-scale Generation Certificates (LGCs) and Renewable Electricity Guarantee of Origin (REGO) certificates. The proactive approach to sustainability exemplified by this project is expected to set a benchmark in the industry for environmental responsibility.

The Corrs team facilitating this venture was led by corporate partner Ben Macdonald, who received support from fellow partners Simon Huxley, James Abbott, David Ellenby, and Luke Imbriano. They drew upon a multidisciplinary effort that spanned across the firm’s practices in corporate, real estate, banking and finance, employment, labour and safety, energy and natural resources, tax, projects, and technology, media and telecommunications.

In reflecting upon this key milestone, lead partner Ben Macdonald remarked “We are pleased to have advised Orica on this first-of-its-kind project that will decarbonise one of Australia’s largest industrial ammonia facilities and support Orica in its ambition to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. The project demonstrates Corrs’ as a trusted advisor on complex matters within Australia’s energy transition sector.”

This collaboration not only marks a significant achievement in renewable energy production but also reinforces the commitment to combat climate change while ensuring the sustainability of vital industrial processes.