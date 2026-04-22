Wheaton, recognised as the world's largest precious metals streaming company, has formalised a Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with KGL Resources Limited’s subsidiary to acquire a portion of the gold and silver output from the Jervois Copper Project. The deal is being led by partners Rommel Harding-Farrenberg and Christian Owen, with additional support from partners James Morley and Peter Jarosek, encompassing a range of expertise from banking and finance to energy and corporate law. Speaking on the transaction, Rommel Harding-Farrenberg expressed enthusiasm, stating: “We are thrilled to advise Wheaton on this significant transaction, one of the most significant streaming investments in Australia, in this alternative form of financing which is gaining traction in the Australian mining sector.” Christian Owen further reinforced the firm's capabilities, saying: “This transaction reinforces Corrs' reputation as a leading adviser in the resources and mining sector. Advising on this landmark deal demonstrates the firm's strength in complex financing structures at the intersection of banking and finance, energy and natural resources and corporate law.” Corrs has previously assisted Wheaton with its silver stream arrangement concerning BHP’s portion of the silver produced at the Antamina Mine in Peru, showcasing their ongoing partnership in significant mining ventures.