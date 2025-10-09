Leading South West law firm Coodes Solicitors has made a significant move by acquiring Boscastle-based Christopher Key Solicitors (CKSL), a step that further solidifies its footprint across Cornwall and Devon. This acquisition is viewed as a positive development for both firms, aligning with Coodes’ growth strategy under its new leadership, while offering Chris Key the opportunity to transition away from practice, ensured that his clients and team will continue to receive excellent service.

Established in 1998, CKSL has garnered a strong reputation in North Cornwall and Devon, particularly for its focus on residential property, commercial property, and wills and probate—areas that dovetail nicely with Coodes’ existing expertise. With roots going back to 1747, Coodes is one of the UK’s longest-established law firms, boasting over 180 staff distributed across eight offices in Cornwall and Devon, demonstrating a commitment to the communities it serves.

Elise Alma, Chair of Coodes, emphasised that the acquisition of CKSL reflects the firm’s ambitions while honouring the values that have defined it for more than 275 years. Elise remarked, “CKSL has earned the trust and respect of discerning clients with residential and commercial property matters to resolve. The private client element of the practice also aligns with and complements our strategic focus as we look to extend our presence north and east in the years ahead. The strong, lasting client relationships developed by Chris and his team make a seamless continuity of service for every client our immediate priority.”

As Chris Key steps back from day-to-day practice, he underscored the importance of finding a successor that aligns with his values and commitment to clients. He stated, “After many rewarding years, the time is right for me to step back from the day-to-day pressure of a busy practice. I wanted a successor that would look after my clients and my team as I would. And Coodes definitely fits that bill.”

The acquisition also marks a transformative year for Coodes, with a newly established leadership team driving growth and innovation. Following the retirement of Peter Lamble, Elise Alma stepped into the Chair position, with Abi Lutey taking on the Chief Operating Officer role and Becky Hosken becoming Chief People Officer. Abi Lutey commented, “Chris has built an impressive and highly regarded practice, and we are delighted he has chosen Coodes to carry on that legacy, recognising much in our firm that matches his own.”

Coodes’ reputation as a leading law firm is well-established in both the Legal 500 and UK Chambers and Partners guides, and the firm continues to expand its influence nationally. The business now boasts a turnover exceeding £11 million, positioning it within the top four per cent of UK law firms by revenue. With this acquisition and ongoing commitment to exceptional legal services, Coodes Solicitors is well poised for future successes in the legal landscape