Confidence in the housing market is at an all-time low this year, primarily driven by uncertainties linked to the impending Autumn Budget. Recent research from the Council for Licensed Conveyancers (CLC) indicates that three-quarters of property professionals believe individuals are postponing their house moves until the Chancellor reveals his plans. The latest confidence tracker shows that only 42% of conveyancers feel assured about current market stability, a notable decrease from 64% in the previous quarter, marking the lowest level since the tracker was initiated.

The research further highlights a dramatic decline in buyer confidence, which has halved from 38% to a mere 17%. A third of buyers expressed no confidence while half remained neutral. Sellers mirror this sentiment, with just 16% confident in the market's prospects compared to 38% lacking confidence and 46% remaining neutral. Additionally, only 14% of respondents felt that the efficiency of the conveyancing process was improving, while the majority reported feelings of uncertainty or neutrality.

The findings suggest that the typical wait between an offer being accepted and completion still lingers between three to four months, a figure that has been consistent across all four surveys conducted to date. Just 5% reported a quicker turnaround, while 16% indicated that transactions were extending into the five-month range or longer.

Current discussions with the government centre on reforming inefficiencies in the homebuying and selling process. The proposed reforms aim to enact what is anticipated to be the most significant transformation in the system's history. The vision is to create a quicker, more reliable process, underpinned by informed consumers, innovative technology, and high-standard professional services.

Moreover, the CLC has secured nearly £750,000 in government funding to pioneer a partnership with the Open Property Data Association (OPDA) and Raidiam, focused on creating the UK’s first framework for digitising property data. This framework will facilitate safe and secure information sharing from the outset of the property transaction process.

Stephen Ward, director of strategy and external relations at the CLC, stated, “We are on the cusp of transforming the homebuying and selling process by harnessing technology, significantly improving speed, certainty and security for everyone involved.” He acknowledged the frustration felt by many, emphasising the need for conveyancing practices to engage with available opportunities to enhance the process. Ward concluded, “It is vital that conveyancing practices continue engaging with the opportunities available so that, together, we can deliver significant improvements and develop a process that better meets the needs of consumers and supports a healthy housing market for the benefit of the nation as a whole.”