Commercial Court refuses joinder of WeLink group companies seeking to bring £80m counterclaims against Chinese contractor

The Commercial Court has declined to join two further companies from the WeLink group as defendants to a debt claim brought by a Chinese engineering contractor, holding that permitting them to advance substantial counterclaims of their own would risk turning already complex litigation into something unmanageable.

In China Triumph International Engineering Co Ltd v WeLink Global Limited & Ors [2026] EWHC 1872 (Comm), Paul Stanley KC, sitting as a Deputy High Court Judge, considered applications to amend the defence in a claim by China Triumph International Engineering Co Ltd (CTIEC) for around £17.2 million said to be owed under loan agreements and guarantees relating to three UK solar farm projects. The existing defendants, all companies within the WeLink group, sought both conventional amendments to their pleaded case and, more contentiously, the joinder of two further group companies, Project Green Town Limited and Orcus Solar Park 1 SL, not because CTIEC sought any relief against them, but so they could bring counterclaims of their own arising from an alleged December 2021 agreement between the parties.

On the conventional amendments, the deputy judge applied the established principle that permission should generally be refused only where a proposed amendment lacks a realistic prospect of success or would cause disproportionate prejudice, declining to treat the amendments as "late" given the early stage of the litigation. He refused permission for one proposed implied term said to excuse the defendants from repayment obligations entirely in the event of any breach by CTIEC, finding it too broad to be arguable, but otherwise allowed the amendments, including pleas asserting that a December 2021 memorandum of understanding constituted a binding multi-party contract, a proposition he declined to dismiss as unarguable notwithstanding forceful arguments to the contrary from CTIEC's counsel.

The more significant ruling concerned the proposed joinder of Green Town and Orcus. Green Town sought to counterclaim in excess of £70 million for losses said to flow from CTIEC's alleged failure to fund and progress a related development project, together with recovery of a €13 million payment; Orcus sought around €8.5 million arising from a related financing shortfall. The deputy judge accepted, applying the Court of Appeal's decision in Union Bank of the Middle East v Clapham, that a claimant who commences proceedings in England submits to the court's procedural rules generally, including provisions permitting joinder of third parties to bring counterclaims, such that the ordinary requirement to obtain permission to serve an originating claim out of the jurisdiction does not apply. He also rejected arguments that a party joined "as a defendant" under CPR 19.2 could not thereby acquire the right to counterclaim under CPR 20.4, following Shetty v Al Rushaid Petroleum Investment Co.

However, applying the requirement under CPR 19.2(b) that joinder be "desirable", the deputy judge concluded it was not. While there was a genuine risk of inconsistent findings on whether the December 2021 arrangement was contractually binding, the proposed counterclaims were factually extensive, only loosely connected to CTIEC's original claim, and would introduce complex, largely unrelated valuation and causation disputes concerning separate development projects. He considered that resolving these claims in separate proceedings, potentially with coordinated case management, better served the efficient administration of justice than folding them into the existing action. An intermediate option of joining the companies without permitting a counterclaim was also rejected as an unsatisfactory compromise. The existing defendants' amendments were largely permitted; the application to join Green Town and Orcus was refused.