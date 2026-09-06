Collyer Bristow promotes Emily Malvaso to partner

London-based law firm Collyer Bristow has announced the promotion of Emily Malvaso to Partner in the Tax & Estate Planning team, effective from 1 September 2026. Joining the firm in October 2022, Malvaso has quickly established herself as a vital asset, gaining recognition for her exceptional legal expertise and strong client relationships. Her collaborative approach and unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding client outcomes have further solidified her standing within the firm.

Emily Malvaso specialises in UK tax and estate planning for both UK and international individuals, with particular focus on matters connected to the US and Italy. Much of her work involves international issues, where she advises private clients, families, and businesses on the tax and estate planning consequences of relocating to or from the UK. This includes understanding the UK tax treatment of complex trust and corporate structures, whether domestic or offshore.

Commenting on Emily's promotion, Senior Partner Daniel Simon expressed confidence in her abilities, stating, "Emily's contribution to the growth and reputation of the practice has been significant, and she has demonstrated both the leadership and strategic thinking that are hallmarks of a successful Partner. Her ambition for the continued development of our international private client tax practice is particularly exciting and will help shape the future of this important area of the firm."

This promotion reflects Collyer Bristow's ongoing commitment to the growth of its Tax & Estate Planning practice and highlights the firm's strategy of investing in its international private client services. The team at Collyer Bristow continues to provide comprehensive advice on a wide range of tax and estate planning matters for UK and international private clients, with a strong focus on the needs of internationally mobile individuals and families.