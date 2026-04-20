The Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC) has successfully hosted a civil mock trial, providing legal professionals with a unique and practical training opportunity. Collaborating with leading barristers and legal experts, the event focused on enhancing the skills of those involved in the investigation of civil claims resulting from health and safety incidents. Nayan Mesuria, Solicitor and Insurance Manager for the CNC, expressed the significance of handling such claims with utmost professionalism, stating, “A civil claim against a police force is a very serious and complex matter. We must handle every case with great professionalism and care, to achieve the best and just outcome.”

Taking place at the Birmingham offices of the CNC's solicitor partners, DWF, the event saw participation from not only CNC colleagues but also representatives from West Midlands Police, Staffordshire Constabulary, and the Metropolitan Police Service. The initial discussions of the day covered essential elements of employers’ and public liability actions, particularly emphasising the documentary evidence necessary for these claims. The mock trial centred around a fictional claim for compensation resulting from injuries sustained during a police exercise, serving as a practical demonstration of how evidence is presented in court and assisting judges in determining the merits of a claim.

Delegates had the chance to witness the courtroom environment, including setup and the often challenging cross-examinations conducted by opposing barristers. Nayan played the role of the Claimant during the mock trial, further immersing himself in the learning experience. He noted, “The purpose of this event was to ensure that we are training those in our legal and health and safety teams on what to anticipate when a matter reaches the courtroom.”

Reflecting on the overall success of the mock trial, Nayan added, “It was a very realistic scenario, giving colleagues an idea of the degree of scrutiny on those bringing and defending a claim. I am pleased that the event was well received by all. Initial feedback was very positive and those who attended highlighted that the trial was educational and entertaining, and talks provided by the solicitor and barrister partners were excellent.”

The collaboration with legal experts at the event has significantly bolstered the CNC’s readiness to handle courtroom cases, ensuring they can effectively represent the organisation in any legal disputes that may arise.