National law firm Clarion has introduced a dedicated legal tax offering by appointing a seven-strong team, marking a significant milestone in its growth. Led by seasoned legal tax partners Bernard McIlroy and Fiona Sutherland, the team joins from MSA Law, bringing their extensive expertise in corporate tax, structuring, and planning. This strategic move underscores the firm’s commitment to enhancing its service delivery for both national and international clients.

The addition of specialists in legal tax and corporate matters will bolster Clarion’s ability to provide integrated legal and tax advice across various sectors, including corporate, real estate, and private wealth. This expansion aligns with Clarion’s ongoing strategy to create a more comprehensive service offering that meets diverse client needs. Richard Moran, Senior Partner at Clarion, expressed enthusiasm for the new team, stating "Welcoming the team marks an important step in Clarion’s growth strategy. Adding a dedicated tax capability has been a strategic priority for us, and Bernard, Fiona and their colleagues bring exactly the depth of expertise and client-focused approach that align perfectly with our values."

This new capability is set to enhance Clarion’s existing strengths by providing clients with access to a broader spectrum of complementary services. Sutherland commented on the move, noting "What attracted us to Clarion was the calibre of work, the quality of the existing teams and the firm's clear vision for growth. As specialist tax and corporate lawyers, we're looking forward to working alongside colleagues across multiple practice areas to deliver the sophisticated, commercially focused advice that clients need in today's complex environment." Overall, this exciting development at Clarion reinforces its status as a modern, client-centric legal practice dedicated to addressing contemporary challenges faced by businesses today.