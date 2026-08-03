Clarion enhances regulatory practice with new partner

Claire joins from Brabners, where she secured first-time rankings for the firm’s Health and Safety offering in the Legal 500 for Yorkshire. With over a decade of experience in regulatory law, she advises businesses on a wide range of issues, particularly in manufacturing, construction, housing, food and drink, and medical device regulation. This expertise positions Clarion to support businesses amid significant upcoming regulatory reforms.

Recognised as a Next Generation Partner in the Legal 500 for Health and Safety, Claire has a track record of managing complex regulatory matters. Her experience includes both contentious investigations and advisory compliance work. Claire’s notable cases include high-profile projects such as the Didcot Power Station demolition and Grenfell Tower, while her guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic helped businesses adapt to new market demands. Her ability to translate intricate regulatory requirements into clear, actionable guidance makes her a trusted adviser for clients managing risk.

Claire’s appointment aligns with a period of significant regulatory change affecting many industries, especially concerning medical device regulations and product safety legislation. By integrating Claire into the team, Clarion enhances the support it provides to clients navigating a complex compliance environment. The firm has been diligent in creating an entrepreneurial space for top legal talent, earning recognition as one of the Top 10 Big Organisations in The Sunday Times Best Places to Work for three consecutive years as of 2026.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Claire stated, "I'm really excited to be joining Clarion at such an important time for businesses facing a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape. Clarion’s reputation for delivering high-value and high-quality practical, commercial advice, and the opportunity to build and grow the regulatory offering was a major attraction. I'm looking forward to working with colleagues across the firm to support clients with the complex challenges they face."

Roger Hutton, Joint Managing Partner at Clarion, commented, "We're delighted to welcome Claire to the firm. She has built an outstanding reputation in regulatory law and brings a wealth of experience across health and safety, product regulation and wider compliance matters. Claire's expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our regulatory offering and help clients navigate an increasingly complex legal environment"