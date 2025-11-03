In a bold move to strengthen its offerings in the sports sector, national law firm Clarion has appointed Geoff Cunningham as a new Partner to lead its Sports Law team. With over a decade of experience in sports law, Geoff has advised clients spanning football, boxing, and various other sporting disciplines. His impressive background includes a position as Head of Legal (Regulatory) at the English Football League (EFL), where he was responsible for advising on regulatory changes and litigation matters involving member clubs.

Additionally, he served as Chief Legal Officer at Boxxer, a rapidly growing boxing promotion company, where he played a crucial role during a significant growth phase. This blend of expertise uniquely positions Geoff to bring a 360-degree capability to Clarion as it aims to expand its influence in the sports sector.

His appointment is more than just a personnel change; it is a reflection of Clarion’s commitment to strategically invest in and formalise its sports law capabilities. The firm has a longstanding history of work within the sports industry, and Geoff’s joining is expected to bolster this foundation as part of Clarion’s national growth strategy.

Based in Leeds, Clarion has been actively fostering an entrepreneurial spirit within its environment, having welcomed 29 new starters from May to September this year. Geoff expressed his enthusiasm about joining the firm, stating, "I am thrilled to be joining the Clarion team and to be leading the firm’s sports law team at such an exciting time” and highlighted his awareness of Clarion’s respected reputation in the legal field.

Roger Hutton, Joint Managing Partner at Clarion, remarked, "We're delighted to welcome Geoff to the team. Sports law is a sector we've identified as a huge opportunity for growth, and Geoff's experience across football, boxing and the broader sporting landscape makes him the ideal person to lead this for the firm." As the team looks ahead, both Geoff and Roger anticipate that his expertise will significantly impact Clarion's growth trajectory and the services provided to its clients within the sports arena.