The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Justice declared that Clara Swinson CB has been appointed as the new Second Permanent Secretary, effective from April 2026. This appointment has received approval from the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, marking a significant strategic move in the government’s efforts to reform the justice system. In her new role, Clara will spearhead leadership across the Criminal Justice System, particularly in advancing the government's response to Sir Brian Leveson’s Independent Review of the Criminal Courts.

At present, Clara serves as the Second Permanent Secretary in the Cabinet Office, where she has garnered extensive experience. The Secretary of State for Justice, the Rt Hon. David Lammy, expressed his support by stating, "I am pleased that Clara Swinson is joining the Ministry of Justice bringing her extensive experience to this role. I look forward to working with Clara to deliver our plan for faster and fairer justice for victims by combining investment, reform, and modernisation."

Additionally, Dr Jo Farrar, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Justice, highlighted Clara's qualifications, saying, "I am delighted to welcome Clara to the Ministry of Justice. Clara brings a wealth of experience, of working across systems, both from her current role in the Cabinet Office and her time at the Department of Health and Social Care. I look forward to working with her in the Ministry of Justice."

In response to her new appointment, Clara remarked, "I am very pleased to be joining the Ministry of Justice at such a critical time and taking forward the government’s response to Sir Brian Leveson’s important recommendations for the criminal justice system." Her leadership is anticipated to drive significant changes aimed at improving the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the justice system in the UK.