Civil Justice Council welcomes four reappointments

In a recent announcement, the Lord Chancellor confirmed the reappointment of four non-judicial members to the Civil Justice Council (CJC). John Cuss, Sue Prince, Laurence Shaw, and Elizabeth Smart will continue their service for a term of three years starting from 1 January 2027. The CJC plays a crucial role as a statutory advisory body established under the Civil Procedure Act 1997, bringing together a diverse range of expertise from the judiciary, civil servants, and legal professionals to enhance the civil justice system in the UK.

The CJC is tasked with reviewing the civil justice system and advising various stakeholders, including the government and the judiciary, on how to make civil justice more accessible and fair. Additionally, it has the authority to recommend necessary changes and propose research to improve efficiency within the system. The process of appointing non-judicial members is overseen by the Commissioner for Public Appointments and adheres to the Governance Code on Public Appointments.

John Cuss, one of the reappointed members, serves as the Legal Services Director for Hudgell Solicitors and has a rich background in dispute resolution, previously holding a role as Vice-Chair of the National Law Society Dispute Resolution Committee. Sue Prince is a Professor at the University of Exeter, where she has taken on various senior roles and is credited with establishing the university's first law clinic. Laurence Shaw brings over 40 years of experience as a freelance legal consultant and has a notable background in personal injury claims and foreign jurisdiction litigation. Lastly, Elizabeth Smart is Professor of Legal Education and the Dean of Law and Social Sciences at Birmingham City University, in addition to her role as a non-Executive Solicitor Director with the Solicitors Regulation Authority, highlighting her deep involvement in legal education and practice.