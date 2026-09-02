In August 2026, the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), part of HM Treasury, imposed a substantial monetary penalty of £4,732,830.58 on Citibank, N.A., London Branch (CBNA London) following breaches of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 and the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulations 2021. This unprecedented action was taken against CBNA London, which had significant exposure to the risks of sanctions due to its operations with Russian clients and financial institutions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Michael O'Kane, Senior Partner at Peters & Peters, noted that the scale and speed of the sanctions were unforeseen, emphasising that firms like Citibank must stress-test their compliance systems against such unexpected scenarios. Given the complexity of the financial landscape, this case serves as a crucial lesson about the importance of compliance and cooperation when breaches are identified, he added, “In the business world, the Russian invasion of Ukraine was widely unexpected, and the scale and pace of the sanctions that followed could not have been predicted with any accuracy."

OFSI assessed that the majority of violations occurred between February and November 2022, amid a stringent sanctions regime that created operational challenges for financial firms. The investigation revealed that the breaches involved numerous transactions totalling £19.7 million across various business functions, demonstrating a pattern of inadequate compliance with sanctions regulations. Ongoing scrutiny also highlighted systemic issues within CBNA London’s alert handling and review processes.

As a part of the settlement, OFSI recognised that CBNA London had cooperated with the investigation, which entitled it to a 20% discount on the penalty. Despite this, the breaches were deemed severe due to their volume and total value. As a consequence of these circumstances, OFSI classified the overall severity of this case as high, reflecting both the financial impact and the importance of maintaining sanctions compliance in light of evolving geopolitical risks.

This penalty underscores the critical need for financial institutions to enhance their compliance mechanisms and maintain proactive communication about sanctions regulations to avoid further repercussions in the future.