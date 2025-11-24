In the wake of the Mazur judgment delivered by Justice Sheldon, which has caused widespread distress among legal professionals, CILEx Regulation (CRL) is actively working to provide solutions to the challenges raised. Recently, CRL's application to authorise standalone litigation practice rights was approved by the Legal Services Board (LSB), a significant step forward in this ongoing process. Nearly 600 Chartered Legal Executives have already applied for these rights through either the portfolio route or the assessment-only option presented by ULaw.

The portfolio route has seen nearly 350 applications initiated, with the first successful submissions now resulting in standalone litigation practice rights and the granting of the authorised Chartered Legal Executive Litigator title. This development marks a notable shift, as successful applicants chose to decouple from the previous litigation and advocacy route. CRL has significantly invested in enhancing its capacity to manage the influx of applications, bringing in new external assessors while also re-engineering its processes to mitigate inefficiencies and provide quicker feedback to applicants. CRL acknowledges the application process can be daunting and plans to issue updated guidance soon to assist applicants in compiling effective submissions.

On the other hand, ULaw offers an alternative assessment-only route, with over 250 Chartered Legal Executives already enrolled in the December and January courses. The deadline for applying for the January assessment is 19th December, and ULaw is proactively expanding its offerings to accommodate the increasing demand, with additional assessment dates set to be announced shortly. This collaborative effort aims to adapt to the evolving landscape of legal practice, ensuring that Chartered Legal Executives are well-supported in their pursuit of litigation rights.