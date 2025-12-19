CILEx Regulation Limited (CRL) has launched its 2026 Corporate Plan, outlining an ambitious programme of work to bolster the regulation of legal executives and improve transparency for consumers. The plan aims to build on the ongoing 2025-2027 Corporate Strategy while adopting a proactive stance in the evolving landscape of legal regulation. Among the plan's six priority areas are critical responses to recent judicial rulings, efficient enforcement practices, and an emphasis on equality, diversity, and inclusion.

In responding to the Mazur ruling, CRL has already increased its resources to manage heightened queries and practice rights applications. The focus will remain on issuing litigation rights while ensuring consumer protection standards are upheld. Furthermore, CRL aims to enhance its Enforcement Team's efficiency, aiming to reduce the timeline for addressing misconduct cases alongside reviewing existing Enforcement Rules to align with best practice.

The improvement of user experience will remain a key focus, as CRL continues to refine its authorisation, supervision, and enforcement regulatory activities. The organisation is committed to implementing its refreshed Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Strategy for 2026-2028. By collaborating with CILEX, CRL seeks to enhance access for legal professionals and consumers alike, fostering inclusivity within its operations.

Moreover, CRL is determined to engage with CILEX about the future regulatory landscape and contribute meaningfully to the ongoing dialogue regarding the 2007 Legal Services Act. With successful stakeholder engagement, including recent webinars that reached over 1,300 members, CRL is keen to build upon its outreach efforts.

Jonathan Rees, CRL Chair, commented “In the last year we have successfully promoted access to justice and consumer empowerment, for instance improving the transparency of information, making complaints handling better, and publishing research on digital exclusion. We have also significantly upped our regulatory performance, shortening the time needed to gain practice rights, and increasing CPD compliance while also contributing to the growing debate on the future shape of the 2007 Legal Services Act. Looking forward to 2026, our first priority will be to assist legal executives to gain litigation rights following the massive upset caused by the Mazur judgment. We have made a good start in reprioritising resources, and I am confident we now have the necessary systems in place. Alongside that we will review our enforcement activity, implement our refreshed EDI strategy, continue with our plans to be an authoritative inclusive and capable organisation, and contribute actively on how to improve the system of legal regulation.”