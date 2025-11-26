CILEX (the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives) has been granted permission to appeal to the Court of Appeal against the Mazur judgment. This decision comes after CILEX, not originally a party to the proceedings, applied for the court's discretionary permission earlier this month, citing its status as a party adversely affected by the ruling. In granting the appeal, the court acknowledged the matter's significance, stating it did not require an assessment of the appeal's prospects for success as it “raises an important point of practice and its significance to the legal profession as a whole is a compelling reason for an appeal to be heard.”

CILEX's chief executive, Jennifer Coupland, reacted positively to the court's decision, stating, “It is great news that the Court of Appeal has acted quickly and recognised the need for a detailed examination of the issues raised by the Mazur ruling. We have already seen the significant impact it is having, not only on our members but on law firms more widely. We are also concerned about the longer-term impact on access to justice, diversity in the legal profession and the efficient running of the legal system." She further explained, “CILEX will now have the opportunity to present its argument that Mazur was wrongly decided. In addition, the uncertainties that have resulted from this judgment will be fully ventilated and determined through the appeal process.”

This development is critical not only for CILEX members but also for the wider legal community, as it paves the way for an essential examination of the Mazur ruling's implications. The potential outcomes of the appeal could significantly influence access to justice, the diversity of the legal profession, and the operational efficiency of legal systems across the UK.