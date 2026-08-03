Church Court Chambers announces new hire

Church Court Chambers is delighted to announce that Maryam Syed KC has joined chambers. With a distinguished career beginning when she was called to the Bar in 1993, Maryam brings over 30 years of experience in managing serious and high-profile cases. Her work encompasses various areas of law, including criminal law, regulatory proceedings, family law, inquests, and public inquiries. Maryam skillfully prosecutes and defends cases while also serving as a judge in both Crown and Family Courts.

Renowned for her fearless advocacy, Maryam has a reputation for exceptional communication with judges and juries. She is particularly recognised for her sensitivity and effectiveness in working with vulnerable defendants and witnesses. In addition to her advocacy, she has contributed to the legal community by providing training and leading conferences for the police, Crown Prosecution Service, local authorities, and non-governmental organisations focusing on criminal law, trial practice, procedure, and effective case preparation.

Maryam has also been actively involved in youth justice policy. For over six years, she has served as a founding member of the HMCTS/Judiciary/Key Stakeholders Working Group on Youth Justice, where she has contributed to developing and improving youth justice policy and practice.

Maryam expressed her excitement about joining the team at Church Court Chambers, stating “I am thrilled to be joining the team at Church Court Chambers. It really is a unique set with a wonderful ethos and collaborative approach, and I’m looking forward to working with both clerks and members over the coming months.”

Head of Chambers Maria Karaiskos KC shared her enthusiasm about Maryam's arrival, noting “Maryam’s join is a really exciting moment for Church Court. She is held in the very highest regard at the Bar, and her combination of technical excellence and calm, understanding advocacy makes her a true asset.”

Maryam’s joining marks yet another important step in a period of growth for Church Court Chambers as the set continues to expand its client offerings