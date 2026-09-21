Christopher Stothers joins Carpmaels & Ransford

In a significant move, Carpmaels & Ransford has announced the appointment of Christopher Stothers as a partner in its Litigation practice, further strengthening its position as a leader in European intellectual property law. Stothers, who is moving from Freshfields, is recognised as one of Europe’s foremost patent litigators, bringing over 20 years of experience in managing complex cross-border disputes in the life sciences and technology sectors. His expertise spans the UK courts, the Unified Patent Court (UPC), and the European Patent Office (EPO), positioning him as a valuable asset to the firm.

Carpmaels & Ransford, which is marking its 250th anniversary this year, has been actively expanding its team, and Stothers’ addition comes as part of a broader recruitment strategy aimed at enhancing its Litigation capabilities. The firm has already established a pioneering Litigation team, the first of its kind fully integrated within a patent attorney firm in Europe. Stothers' experience in navigating the intersection of intellectual property, antitrust, and pharmaceutical regulatory law ensures that clients will receive top-tier legal support, particularly in the increasingly complex patent landscape.

Stothers is well-respected within the legal community, having been named one of Managing IP’s ‘50 most influential people in IP’ in 2024 for his role in a landmark transparency case affecting public access to UPC documents. He was also awarded the title of Patent Practitioner of the Year in England in 2025. His extensive knowledge will further bolster the firm's capabilities in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical devices, as noted by James Warner, Senior Partner at Carpmaels & Ransford, who remarked on Stothers’ esteemed reputation in European patent litigation.

Jennifer Antcliff, Head of Litigation at the firm, expressed enthusiasm about Stothers joining the team amidst increasing client demand for assistance in technically and legally challenging cases. Not only will his background enhance the firm’s handling of UPC and EPO matters, but it also reinforces Carpmaels & Ransford’s commitment to maintaining a leading edge in the litigation arena.

Christopher Stothers himself conveyed his enthusiasm for joining Carpmaels & Ransford, stating that the firm has long been recognised as a pioneer in European patent litigation. He emphasised that its commitment to a dedicated litigation practice and outstanding reputation before the UPC make it an ideal environment for navigating the myriad challenges faced by clients in today’s intellectual property sector. As Stothers looks forward to collaborating with colleagues in London and Munich, his appointment signifies an exciting new chapter for both him and Carpmaels & Ransford, which continues to thrive in the competitive landscape of patent litigation.